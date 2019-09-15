Police: Fulton man hit family members with stolen vehicle
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit two family members with a vehicle stolen from Columbia.
Officers went to an area of East 7th Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a vehicle trying to leave the scene after hitting two people. They determined Joseph Buccholz-Belcher hit members of his family and drove off, according to a news release.
When police found Buccholz-Belcher later, they said he resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody for domestic assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident. Buccholz-Belcher was booked into jail on no bond.
