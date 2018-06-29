Police Have Found Missing Runners Body

LIBERTY - KSHB in Kansas City reports police have found Chad Rogers body.

Tim Fritson, who has been leading search efforts for Rogers posted the following on the Bring Chad Rogers Home Facebook page:

"PLEASE SHARE: Friends, it is with a very heavy heart that I communicate that the Liberty Police Department has tentatively located the body of Chad Rogers. The cause is not known at this time. The search has been called off. Please give the family space over the next few days as they process through the difficulty of this time. In the coming days there will be information regarding contributing financially toward the family. We will post when we have that information.

Thank you for your search efforts over the last 4 days. You've been very helpful throughout the process.

- Tim Fritson"

Rogers' Family is scheduled to speak at Shoal Creek Community Church at 4:30.

Rogers disappeared after going for a run at Monday evening. Liberty Police, along with friends and family, have organized massive search efforts over the last several days.