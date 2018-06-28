Police: Hotel security guard broke into room, groped woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A security guard at a St. Louis hotel is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's room and groping her as she slept.

KMOV-TV reports that 46-year-old David Allen White of Collinsville, Illinois, is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse. Bond is set at $75,000 but White has not yet been taken into custody.

Police say the incident happened in April at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Arch in downtown St. Louis. Authorities believe that White used his security access key card to enter the room. Authorities say White left when the victim awoke.

Hotel officials say White has been fired.