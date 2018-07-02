Police ID man killed in Kansas City disturbance

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man has been fatally shot in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Austin Cupp was suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday when officers responded to a report that shots had been fired during a disturbance. Cupp was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.