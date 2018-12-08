Police ID man killed while standing on I-70 in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities identified a 25-year-old man as the person killed after being hit by two vehicles while standing on Interstate 70 in St. Louis.

Police said Alex Case of St. Louis died at the scene of the accident shortly after noon Friday.

Police said a man driving an eastbound sport utility vehicle swerved to avoid Case, but his side-view mirror hit Case and knocked him to the ground. Another vehicle then struck and killed Case moments later.

There were no other injuries.