Police ID man shot to death in grassy lot in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a grassy lot in Kansas City.
Police say 58-year-old Montez Blake died in the shooting.
Police were called to the area of Independence Avenue and the Paseo around 1:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting, and arriving officers found Blake's body in the lot.
Police interviewed witnesses, but no arrests have been reported.
The death marked the 123rd homicide in Kansas City so far this year, compared with 90 homicides for the same period in 2019.
