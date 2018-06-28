Police ID Springfield Woman Killed by Officers

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities have identified a Springfield woman who was shot and killed by police and sheriff's deputies at a storage business.

But there was still no word Wednesday on why 50-year-old Tracey Liniger opened fire on two unarmed men at the business in the western part of the city.

The two men were unharmed and ran to a nearby radio station, where they called 911 around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Springfield Police Department said police and Greene County sheriff's deputies went to the storage business. Police said Liniger initially refused to leave an office, then came out and pointed a gun at the officers.

Two deputies and two police officers then fired at the woman.

Police said Tuesday it was unclear whether Liniger had fired any shots at the officers.