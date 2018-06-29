Police identify 2 men found dead in Kansas City home

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have identified two men found dead inside a Kansas City home.

Police identified the men in a news release Monday as 54-year-old Johnathan Echols and 52-year-old Freddie Jones. Police called to the home found the bodies of the two Kansas City men Thursday evening.

Police are investigating their deaths as homicides but haven't said how the men died.