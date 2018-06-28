Police identify inmate who collapsed at courthouse, died

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department identified a woman Thursday as the inmate who collapsed in the Boone County Courthouse, later dying.

An autopsy on 43-year-old Deanna Harris revealed no evidence of foul play, according to deputies.

Harris was in the courthouse Wednesday awaiting her appearance before a judge when she complained of problems breathing about 9:44 a.m. Deputies said Harris was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

She was taken into custody June 29. The arrest came after she appeared in court for sentencing on a charge of financial exploitation of the elderly and an outstanding probation violation warrant.

Boone County Sheriff's Detective Tom O'Sullivan said that Harris' appearance in court on Wednesday was related to a previous charge.

O'Sullivan said complete autopsy results would not be available for several weeks.