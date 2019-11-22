Police Identify KC Girl Hit by Ice Cream Truck

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police have identified the 8-year-old girl who died after she was hit by an ice cream truck.

Police identified the girl Sunday night as Lillian E. Simon of Kansas City.

Investigators say Lillian was hit by the truck after she ran in front of it Friday evening in the northern part of the city. She died later of her injuries.

Police say the truck had pulled over to serve a customer, and when the driver started moving again, the girl as she darted in front of the vehicle. No citations have been issued.