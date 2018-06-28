Police identify man found shot to death in Berkeley street

By: The Associated Press

BERKELEY (AP) — Police have identified a man found shot to death in the middle of a street in the St. Louis County town of Berkeley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 45-year-old Ehrman "Lonny" Davis IV was killed around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said Davis was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Berkeley Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said the circumstances leading to the shooting are unclear. The investigation is ongoing.