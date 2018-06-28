Police identify man killed in Kansas City shooting

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a shooting in Kansas City that also left one woman injured.

Authorities said Monday that officers found James M. Williams and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds at a home early Sunday morning.

Williams died at a hospital. The female victim, whom police said is around 50 years old, is in serious but stable condition. Authorities said witnesses told them an argument led to the shootings.

Police said a suspect fled on foot. They ask anyone with information to call the department.