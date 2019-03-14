Police identify man who died falling through local restaurant's roof

COLUMBIA - Police have identified the man who was found dead in the kitchen area of ABC Chinese Cuisine after falling through the roof in February.

Investigators said 53-year-old Nam Hoang Le of Columbia, made entry while the business was closed on Feb. 18.

Detectives found and contacted Le's brother in Vietnam with the assistance of a translator.

Restaurant owner Ming Sum Wong previously told KOMU 8 someone broke into the restaurant on Feb. 17 and stole money from the cash register. He said he thinks the deceased man was also trying to break into his restaurant.

"I think it was a burglary. He tried to go through the ceiling, came down and he fell and hit his head," said Wong.

He said he thinks the two people involved were not the same person.