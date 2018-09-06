Police Identify Shooter in Maryland Mall Shooting

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) - Police have identified the shooter in the Maryland mall shooting as a 19-year-old teenager from College Park.

Howard County Police Chief Bill McMahon said Darion Marcus Aguilar arrived at the mall after 10 a.m. on Saturday and shot to death two people at a store on the upper level before killing himself.

McMahon said police are trying to determine whether Aguilar knew either of the victims.

Police identified the victims as 21-year-old Brianna Benlolo of College Park, Md., and 25-year-old Tyler Johnson of Ellicott City, Md. Both worked at a skateboard shop called Zumiez .