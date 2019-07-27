Police identify skeletal remains found along I-70

COLUMBIA - Police identified a body found near Stadium Boulevard and Interstate-70 on Thursday night.

The Columbia Police Department said the remains are those of 39-year-old Glenn O'Neal.

Officials said they notified the family on Friday. They don't know how the victim died, but are still investigating.

Police found the remains on Thursday evening when hikers reported finding possible human bones.

When officers arrived they found the remains along the side of I-70.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.