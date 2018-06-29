Police identify St. Louis man killed in shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified the man who was killed during a Christmas Eve quadruple shooting at a downtown convenience store.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1B9XnfO) 20-year-old Christopher Johnson of St. Louis died after he was shot in the chest in front of a 7-Eleven.



Police say two men opened fire on the four victims at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. No arrests have been made.



Two other men were critically wounded. A 54-year-old was shot in the face and a 32-year-old was shot in the chest.



A 35-year-old man shot in the buttocks is expected to survive.