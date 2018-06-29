Police identify suspect in connection to two robberies

COLUMBIA - Police have arrested a suspect that has a connection to two robberies that took place over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Vandiver Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday when a white male with glasses entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect implied that he had a gun upon robbing the store but none was seen. He then left the store on foot southbound of the business.

An officer was able to identify the suspect upon reviewing a still photo from the store security video.

The officer identified Robert L. Buck as the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division was notified and a detective responded for interviews. Buck implicated himself to this robbery.

Buck also admitted to being involved with the robbery that took place late Saturday night at the Break Time Convenience Store on Smiley Lane. Upon the robbery, Buck again had implied that he had a gun and demanded money from two clerks.

At the time of the arrest, Buck was wearing the same clothing as at the time of the Dollar General robbery.

Buck was arrested on two counts of first-degree robbery.