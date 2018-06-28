Police identify victims of triple homicide in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities said the victims of a triple homicide in Kansas City were men in their 20s and 30s.

Police identified the victims as 34-year-old Kevin Murrell, 28-year-old Chad Cain and 28-year-old Cortez Hanley. Officers found them inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a home while responding to a shooting early Wednesday. Emergency crews from the Kansas City Fire Department declared them dead at the scene.

Police have released no suspect information. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.