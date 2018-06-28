Police identify woman, child found dead in Eureka hotel

EUREKA (AP) - Authorities have identified a woman and child who were found dead in a hotel room near Six Flags St. Louis in an apparent murder-suicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 50-year-old Colleen Church and her 6-year-old granddaughter, Alexis Church, were discovered by hotel staff at the Holiday Inn in Eureka around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the two were supposed to check out by 11 a.m. When they had not checked out, a hotel employee knocked on the door, but got no answer. The employee used a pass key to enter the room and found the bodies.

According to Eureka police Lt. David Wilson, the two were found clothed and in bed with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say autopsies are being conducted.