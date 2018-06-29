Police in charge of enforcement for smoking ordinance

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is now responsible for enforcing the new additions to Columbia's smoking ordinance, according to the city.

Columbia Police Sergeant Robert Dochler said enforcement of the ordinance will involve compliance checks, where officers will send undercover agents into businesses to check for sales to minors. They will also respond to any business complaints.

The Columbia City Council voted Monday night to raise the legal tobacco and e-cigarette sale age to 21 years old. The ordinance went into affect immediately.