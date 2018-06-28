Police in Missouri say teens used Pokemon Go to rob victims
O'FALLON (AP) — Police in Missouri say four teens robbed victims after luring them to a specific location using the new Pokemon Go smartphone game.
Police said Sunday that four teens used the game to draw victims to a spot in O'Fallon, just outside of St. Louis, and then robbed them.
The recently released game sends players to locations to collect various creatures. Police say the robbers used the game to lure victims by putting a "beacon" at a location to draw in players.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police arrested the four teens after responding to a call for a robbery near a gas station Sunday. The suspects are between the ages of 16 and 18.
Police said the suspects may have been involved in similar robberies around St. Louis.
