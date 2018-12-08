Police in southeast Missouri set up security camera database

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Police in southeast Missouri are partnering with businesses and homeowners to more effectively use security-camera footage in criminal investigations.

The Southeast Missourian reports the Cape Girardeau Police Department has set up a voluntary, free database of security cameras in the city that'll only be used for aiding investigations and not for general surveillance.

Police crime analyst Cpl. Ryan Droege says police can't make camera owners grant them access to the video, but they can ask owners for help in investigations by providing footage. He says he hopes the database extradites that process.

Droege says some registrants have already opted in since the program was announced Thursday. Department officials say they hope as many cameras owners as possible will consider joining the database.