Police in St. Louis Suburb Warn of ATM Scam

LAKE ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating illegal withdrawals from hundreds of bank accounts, possibly through the use of a so-called ATM skimming device.

Lake St. Louis Police Chief Mike Force told KMOV-TV about 300 people have been victimized so far, and there may be more.

Thieves outfit ATM machines with skimming devices that read bank card numbers, along with hidden video cameras that record people typing in their passwords.

Force says police in the St. Charles County town began getting reports of illegal withdrawals last week. Investigators are trying to determine the stores, gas stations and other places where a skimming device might have been used.