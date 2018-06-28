Police: Infant among 3 people fatally shot in Missouri home

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say three people, including an infant, have been found dead after an apparent shooting in Kansas City.

According to a news release from Capt. Tye Grant with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, officers responded to a house around 9:30 p.m. Police say they found the bodies of a male, a female and an infant inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Grant said a family member had returned to the home and discovered the victims. Police say they do not have a description of a suspect at this time.

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte and Mayor Sly James both visited the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.