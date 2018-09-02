Police: Infant in KC Trash Had Premature Birth

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police in Kansas City say a fetus found dead in a trash truck was a boy born prematurely.

The truck's crew found the body Monday morning along a residential route.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County medical examiner's office determined the fetus had reached 29 to 34 weeks of development. Police believe it was a premature home birth, and they asked the public to come forward with information about someone whose pregnancy may have ended abruptly.

The medical examiner's office was unable to determine the race of the fetus.