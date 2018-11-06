Police Intervene in Easter Ice Cream Truck Feud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An Easter encounter between two feuding ice cream truck drivers in St. Louis County led to a police citation and a neighborhood of disbelieving observers.

KTVI-TV reports that one driver cut off the other one, threatened his co-worker and started to damage his truck, music siren and merchandise. County police cited the driver for disturbing the peace and referred the case to county prosecutors. The encounter happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Parker Road and Highway 367.

A company spokesman says the incident is under review.