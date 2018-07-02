Police investigate 2 fatalities on Ferguson street

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) — Police are investigating after two men were found fatally shot Monday night in separate sedans left running after they were hit by gunfire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Police Chief Delrish Moss said the men died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Moss said it appeared the men had been targeted and police are looking into reports that a car sped away after the shooting, which occurred at an intersection.

Moss says neighbors called the police after hearing shots fired a bit before 7 p.m.