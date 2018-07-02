Police investigate 3 Salvation Army kettle thefts

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating the thefts of three Salvation Army fundraising Christmas kettles in the St. Louis area.

Authorities say the thefts occurred in a period of just more than a week, all at Schnucks stores. The crimes happened either between bell ringer shifts or when the ringers were on break.

Two of the crimes happened Nov. 22, one in Affton and one in Ladue. The most recent kettle theft was in south St. Louis on Wednesday.

No one knows how much money was taken but donations into the kettle can sometimes reach as much as $1,000 per day.