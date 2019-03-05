Police investigate after 1 killed, 2 injured in Springfield

2 years 1 month 6 days ago Friday, January 27 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27, 2017 6:25:00 AM CST January 27, 2017 in News
By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one man has been killed and two people have been injured in a Springfield attack.

Police said in a news release that 19-year-old David Shockley, of Springfield, was found outside a home Thursday with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say two others also were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life threatening. One of the people had been shot and the other had been struck in the head with a blunt object.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Lt. Tad Peters says officers were searching for multiple suspects. He says it is likely that the people at the home knew the suspects.

More News

Grid
List

Bill on more insurance coverage for children with disabilities advances
Bill on more insurance coverage for children with disabilities advances
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers took another step forward Tuesday on a House bill that makes Missouri's insurance law more... More >>
32 minutes ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
FULTON - Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Winston Churchill’s famous “Iron Curtain” speech. He made it as the Soviet... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 1:32:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Police find man with outstanding warrants hiding in basement
Police find man with outstanding warrants hiding in basement
FULTON - Police arrested a man with two felony warrants on Monday after officers found him hiding in a basement.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 10:38:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
COLUMBIA - With temperatures dropping dangerously low, people without homes are looking for warmth. Now, local organizations are looking for... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:14:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council agreed to buy 9.6 acres of land off of the Route KK and Scott... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 9:35:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
COLUMBIA - An indoor pavilion is set to make its way to A. Perry Philips Park within the next year.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 7:33:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
JEFFERSON CITY - When voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 in November, they approved language that required the General Assembly to... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
FULTON - A sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he paid his grandmother and mother to... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:44:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
COLUMBIA - A 17-year-old is accused of threatening a victim at gun point then stealing his gun. Knowledge D.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:39:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Mexico residents say pipeline fire woke them in a panic
Mexico residents say pipeline fire woke them in a panic
AUDRIAN COUNTY - One day after a pipeline exploded north of Mexico, Missouri, residents say they are still shaken up.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:34:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in Continuous News

Former Callaway County collector sentenced for embezzling from taxpayers
Former Callaway County collector sentenced for embezzling from taxpayers
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Pam Oestreich, the former Callaway County collector who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $300,000, was sentenced Monday... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

MU Health Care drops to a one-star rating in quality and safety
MU Health Care drops to a one-star rating in quality and safety
COLUMBIA - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave MU Health Care a one out of five star... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 2:49:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Men involved in Columbia brothel sentenced to federal prison
Men involved in Columbia brothel sentenced to federal prison
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Columbia men involved in a brothel were sentenced to federal prison Monday. Barry Manthe, 65,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 1:51:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Missouri settles another harassment suit by female employee
Missouri settles another harassment suit by female employee
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state will pay $600,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a Missouri corrections employee... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 1:26:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing
PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing
COLUMBIA - More than two dozen bald eagles are making a temporary home at Lakeview Park in Mexico. They... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 12:21:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Boeing testing aircraft at time of mysterious boom
Boeing testing aircraft at time of mysterious boom
COLUMBIA - Boeing said it was testing a military aircraft at the same time a loud boom was reported across... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 12:06:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Follow-up hearing set in 'Russian roulette'-style shooting
Follow-up hearing set in 'Russian roulette'-style shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A prosecutor says there has been no grand jury decision on whether to charge a St.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 10:41:00 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged with arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
Columbia man charged with arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors charged a Columbia man with arson in connection to a February fire at a Planned Parenthood... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 10:09:00 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 25°
4pm 24°
5pm 24°
6pm 23°