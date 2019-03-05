Police investigate after 1 killed, 2 injured in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one man has been killed and two people have been injured in a Springfield attack.
Police said in a news release that 19-year-old David Shockley, of Springfield, was found outside a home Thursday with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Police say two others also were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life threatening. One of the people had been shot and the other had been struck in the head with a blunt object.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Lt. Tad Peters says officers were searching for multiple suspects. He says it is likely that the people at the home knew the suspects.
