Police investigate armed robbery at Break Time

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery at Break Time on Forum Boulevard Thursday morning.

Columbia police said a suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money at around 2:50 a.m. He left the store on foot with cash, and was last seen heading westbound from the store, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to be anonymous.