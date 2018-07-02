Police investigate armed robbery at Campus View Apartments

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are investigating a home invasion and armed robbery at the Campus View apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to a press release, three men forced entry into a residence around midnight and demanded property from a man living there. One of the robbers was armed with a gun. Then all three men fled the scene.

The suspects were described as three black males with average builds and heights. They were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts.

There were no reported injuries but there was some minor property damage inside the apartment.

The investigation is still on-going and if you have any information regarding the robbery, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652.