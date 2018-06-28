Police investigate armed robbery at Columbia motel

COLUMBIA — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Staybridge Suites Motel on Keene Street. The crime happened early Wednesday.

When authorities arrived at the motel, the suspect had already fled. According to witnesses, a man had entered the motel armed with a gun and stole money and some property from the front desk clerk.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573)875-TIPS if you'd like to remain anonymous.