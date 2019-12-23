Police investigate armed robbery at La Siesta in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at La Siesta North Mexican restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, an employee of the restaurant was sitting in his car "when a black male, approximately 25-years-old, possibly with a goatee and wearing a black hoodie cinched over his face, approached him and demanded money." Police said the suspect struck the victim over the head with a gun before fleeing toward Spencer's Crest Condominiums on Kennesaw Ridge.

Police said the victim had minor injures and was treated on scene by medical personnel.

A Columbia Police K-9 unit and Boone County Sheriff's Department drone were used to try and locate the suspect, but they were not successful.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.