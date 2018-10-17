Police investigate armed robbery in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a convenience store in northwest Columbia.

Police responded to report of an armed robbery at 2:16 a.m. at the Break Time on North Stadium Boulevard.

Police say a man entered the store and threatened the clerk with a firearm. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. He reportedly ran south from the business; a Boone County Sheriff’s K-9 unit confirmed his direction of travel.