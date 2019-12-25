Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Campus View apartments

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery targeting a delivery driver at Campus View apartments Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, two men approached the driver and implied they had a gun, though neither showed a weapon. One of the suspects punched the driver, and the two left without getting any money or property.

Police brought in a K9 to track the suspects but were unable to find them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.