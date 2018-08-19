Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU

Suspect image provided by Columbia Police Department.

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU.

In an press release from CPD, police said the suspect entered the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority house through an unlocked door at 3:53 a.m. Saturday on Richmond Avenue. Several sorority members confronted the man and escorted him out of the house, police said.

Police described the suspect as a male of 20 to 30 years of age with a goatee, short hair and a tattoo on the back of his neck. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue or purple t-shirt, a Royals baseball hat, white tennis shoes and blue jeans.

No property was taken and no house members were harmed, according to the press release. Police are still investigating the burglary.

In an email to students, the MU police department suggested the following robbery prevention and safety tips:

Keep all residential doors and windows locked.

Always lock doors to attached garages.

Report suspicious activity information to the University of Missouri Police Department through an emergency phone, 911 or 573-882-7201.

Police asked anyone with information related to the attempted burglary to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.