Police investigate body found in downtown Hannibal

HANNIBAL (AP) — Police in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal are investigating after a man was found dead on the ground downtown, just a few blocks from the home where Mark Twain grew up.

Police were called Tuesday night and found the body of a 65-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, and they suspect the man died of natural causes.

Downtown Hannibal is a popular spot for tourists. Twain spent his boyhood in Hannibal and based some of his most famous works on the town and its characters.