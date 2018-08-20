Police Investigate Columbia Homicide

The victim was Carlos Kelly, 34, who lived at 1311 Cynthia Drive. Police searched the area for clues after his body was found in his home just after 4:00 a.m. An autopsy showed Kelly died from head injuries. Police hoped Kelly's neighbor, Tim Arnold, could help them.

"I was awoken this morning by police cars in my driveway," Arnold recalled. "Came out to see what was going on and obviously something pretty major had happened."

Arnold told police he saw nothing unusual in the past 24 hours. However, officers learned there were three witnesses, but could not find any of them.

"The best lead is finding the individuals that were there when this happened," explained Capt. Brad Nelson. "Locating them, that's by far the best lead."

Police said one witness called 911 from the PetroMart at Bernadette Drive and Stadium Boulevard. Police asked for help from the convenience store manager.

"He had to come in and give them a videotape of the surveillance in the store," added employee Barbara Wallace. "And he had to give them our phones so they could have them fingerprinted to find out the woman's identity because she just left after she used the phone."

Police believe the killers knew the victim, and that they were driving a 1994 or '95 gold Cadillac STS with unknown license plates. Police also believe they're armed and dangerous. Call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS if you have any information.