Police investigate deadly shooting in suburban St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release that Kinloch police officers found the victim Thursday afternoon while responding to a report of shots fired. The release says the victim had been shot multiple times and was in the front passenger seat of an otherwise unoccupied vehicle.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released. The release said there also is no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.