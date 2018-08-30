Police investigate death of 23-year-old man in Independence

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Police are investigating the killing of a 23-year-old man in Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Phillip Diaz of Independence was killed Sunday. Police didn't say how he died.

Diaz is the city's seventh homicide of 2016. Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.