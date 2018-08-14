Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested

VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

Officers found 29-year-old Justin Wittrock at a home on Williamson Street at around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release. It's unclear whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or not. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors charged Wittrock's girlfriend, Angela Keefe, with unlawful possession of a firearm. She was convicted in 2010 of involuntary manslaughter/reckless homicide in Illinois; under Missouri law, convicted felons are not allowed to have a gun.

Keefe is being held in the Morgan County Adult detention center.

Versailles Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.