Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested

1 hour 57 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:45:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News
By: Destinee Patterson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

Officers found 29-year-old Justin Wittrock at a home on Williamson Street at around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release. It's unclear whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or not. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors charged Wittrock's girlfriend, Angela Keefe, with unlawful possession of a firearm. She was convicted in 2010 of involuntary manslaughter/reckless homicide in Illinois; under Missouri law, convicted felons are not allowed to have a gun.

Keefe is being held in the Morgan County Adult detention center. 

Versailles Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
Police investigate death of Versailles man, girlfriend arrested
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:45:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
Parents worry about overcrowding in Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Driver injured in car crash on Missouri River Bridge
Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday. The... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
Judge rules in state's favor over fuel tax ballot issue
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County judge ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Aschroft on Tuesday in... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:34:43 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting
BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County. The man whom a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico
MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday. Norfolk Southern Railroad... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 9:59:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
The Latest: Compound defendants to be released pending trial
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 6:06:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT August 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 9-cent increase in the operating tax rate ceiling... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Mugs Up back open after power line accident
Mugs Up back open after power line accident
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
MACON – A viral tweet is prompting the Missouri State Highway Patrol to warn people to call 911 if they... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
COLUMBIA - Living Canvas, a tattoo, body piercing and art gallery on Broadway, is shutting its doors earlier than it... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members said the city has reached a financial tipping point and now they have until... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats have voted to ditch a recently added tenet aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:05:07 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
MEXICO - Gov. Parson is traveling through the northeastern part of Missouri this week and he started his travels in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — A couple from a Kansas City suburb alleges that a $90 million billing scheme found... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 12:03:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 77°
5pm 77°
6pm 77°
7pm 76°