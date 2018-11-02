Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday.

Police said in a news release that officers found a man's body on the front porch of a home after receiving a report of gunfire. A man was taken into custody after the vehicle he was in was seen fleeing from the scene.

Police say it's unclear what led up to the shooting. It occurred at a residence that police described as a "party house."