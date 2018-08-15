Police investigate fire at Kansas City apartment building

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people were treated for injuries after a fire that engulfed a Kansas City apartment building.

The Kansas City police bomb and arson squad is investigating the fire and a person of interest was arrested after the fire early Friday.

Large sections of the three-story building collapsed while firefighters fought the blaze for several hours. The building had six units.

Battalion Chief Mike Cashen said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The American Red Cross helped 16 people.

One of the injured had to jump from the building. The other was treated for smoke inhalation after running from door-to-door warning other residents. Their conditions were not available later Friday.