Police Investigate Four Suspects After Assault

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department detained four suspects Thursday after an assault on Huntridge Drive.

Police said the first man knocked on the door of a home and asked to use the phone. A resident let him in, and while he was using the phone, another man in a mask came in and struck the resident in the face. After another resident came to his roommate's defense, a third suspect entered the house. The two male residents eventually chased all three suspects from the house. A third female resident was also home, but was not involved in the altercation.

Although there were no weapons involved, the two residents sustained injuries and drove themselves to the hospital. Police believe the first resident lost a few teeth when he was struck in the face, and the other one suffered a knee injury.

Columbia Police Sgt. Jill Wieneke said officers were able to locate the suspects in a home on Blue Cedar Lane based on a vehicle description. Police surrounded the house and detained a man who came out of the house. The man was not cooperative.

The police then called in a SWAT unit. After 25 minutes, the three other suspects surrendered.

Wieneke said police have not yet identified a motive.