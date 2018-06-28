Police Investigate Killing of Attorney

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

OVERLAND- Police are questioning a man about the killing of an attorney who was found dead in her home this week. Thirty-seven-year-old Amy Kramer was found alone in her home in Overland. The small town near St. Louis that has not had a murder in more than a year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Overland Police are holding a man who was arrested on an unrelated traffic violation. Police say the man knew Kramer, but would not give additional information. Police ruled Kramer's death a homicide based on evidence found in her home. The medical examiner is still investigating the case. Kramer was an attorney with a Kansas City-based law firm. She defended companies against asbestos lawsuits.