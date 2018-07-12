Police investigate Missouri mayor in cycling crash

SUNSET HILLS (AP) - Police in a St. Louis-area city are investigating contradictory reports from their mayor and a bicyclist who says the elected official caused him to crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Sunset Hills Mayor Mark Furrer has ignored calls from across the country about an allegation first posted on Facebook.

Cyclist Randy Murdick of Fenton says he was nearing the end of a 40-mile ride Tuesday afternoon when Furrer yelled at him to get off the road. Murdick says they exchanged expletives before the mayor swerved into the bike with his red Mercedes. Murdick says his Achilles tendon was ruptured and his $12,000 bike damaged.

Furrer says he didn't hit Murdick. He says Murdick grabbed onto his car before falling.

City police are investigating. They confirmed both men were involved.