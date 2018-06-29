Police Investigate Northeast Columbia Shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is on the lookout for a shooting suspect after two men were shot in northeast Columbia Sunday night.

The department said around 10:15 p.m., officers headed to the hospital to speak to two victims around 30 years old. The department said the victims were brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The department said officers learned through their initial investigation that the two victims were shot in the 5000 block of Rice Road by someone who knew them.

The department said the victims are in stable condition and are being treated for their injuries.

No suspect information was available.