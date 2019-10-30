Police investigate overnight armed robbery at Paris Road Break Time

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Break Time convenience store.

An employee at the Break Time on Paris Rd. and Vandiver Dr. told KOMU 8 News the robbery happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say one suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5’10" with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black coat while heading southbound from the store on foot.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to please contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.