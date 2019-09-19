Police investigate overnight armed robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information related to a robbery early Wednesday.

It happened at the Midwest Petroleum (Phillips 66) on east Nifong Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. According to a press release, the suspect implied he had a weapon, but never showed it.

Official said suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS.