Police investigate possible overdoses, one fatal

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a possible drug overdose death at a Columbia home.

Police officers arrived at 3222 Jenne Hill Drive for a medical emergency on Sunday around 10:50 a.m.

A press release said Mariea C. Jackson, 31, was found dead inside the home and the cause of her death is pending.

A 31-year-old male was also found inside the home in severe medical distress. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A search warrant was served and police said they found evidence of possible illicit drug use.